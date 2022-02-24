LAS VEGAS- NBC Right Now has confirmed that Richland native Donny Davis, a performer and comedian in Las Vegas, was found unresponsive in a hotel room on the Strip and then pronounced dead at a local hospital Tuesday morning.
Davis, 43, graduated from Richland High School in 1996, and later studied at the University of Washington.
KLAS in Las Vegas first reported that firefighters responded to a call around 6 a.m. at Resorts World. An investigative report said Davis had spent the night drinking at the Strip property. A bartender had refused him service at one point “for being too intoxicated,” the report said.
Around 5 a.m., one of Davis’ friends returned to the room, noting that his hands looked “pink and pale,” the report said. A friend then left the room and returned a bit later, finding Davis’ “face and hands were turning purple,” the report said.
Davis was also not breathing. His friends moved him to a bed where they noticed Davis was biting his tongue, the report said.
Davis was transferred to Sunrise Hospital where a doctor pronounced him deceased.
KLAS also reported that investigators noted the suspicion of foul play.
Davis is known for his appearances on "Chelsea Lately" with Chelsea Handler, his time as a dancer with Britney Spears during her Las Vegas residency, and several appearances in movies.
Since Tuesday, numerous celebrities have reacted to Davis' death on social media, including Ryan Phillippe, Paris Hilton and Demi Lovato.
So sad to hear about the passing of my friend #DonnyDavis. 😢💔 He always made everyone around him smile & be happy. He was a Legend & will truly be missed.🥺 RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BCOR0vSCfo— ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) February 23, 2022
An investigation is ongoing.
