PORTLAND, Ore.-
Richland native Don Jepsen has been recognized by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) for reacting quickly to a power pole fire near the agency's Richland substation.
Jepsen has been a power system control craftsman with BPA for 14 years.
The BPA recognized Jepsen with an award for an exemplary or courageous act at its August, 17, meeting.
“Don’s courageous response to a pole fire outside of Richland Substation saved the property and possibly the lives of his neighbors,” said John Hairston, BPA Administrator and CEO.
According to a BPA press release, the award ceremony celebrated 26 BPA employees who were nominated by their peers for consistently demonstrating their willingness to identify challenges, develop solutions, and invigorate the workforce.
“Realizing high winds and dry brush were fueling the fire, Don acted quickly and used three water hoses attached to his home to keep the fire contained until the Richland Fire Department arrived. Thanks to his swift actions, damages were minimal, and more importantly, no one was hurt," Hairston said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.