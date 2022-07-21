Richland offers cooling stations for community during heat

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland has three cooling stations open to the public, offering community members a retreat from the heat, especially with temperatures expected to hit triple digits in late July. During the station's hours of operations, people can come enjoy the air conditioning, cool down with water at refilling stations and even connect to the Internet.
Cooling stations are offered at the Richland Community Center, the Richland Public Library and Richland City Hall.
Richland Community Center (500 Amon Park Drive) cooling station hours:
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.
Richland Public Library (955 Northgate Drive) cooling station hours:
Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday: Noon-5 p.m.
The lobby opens at 8:30 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on Saturday, offering drinking fountains, seating, restrooms and wi-fi before opening.
Richland City Hall (625 Swift Boulevard) cooling station hours:
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
