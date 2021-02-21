RICHLAND, WA-
Richland Parks and Recreation didn't have as many volunteers as they normally would last year due to COVID-19 ---but now they're hoping to get back outside with some extra help.
Ranger Jason Janosky of Richland Parks and Rec loves being out in nature but he doesn't love seeing trash in it.
"Tri-Cities is a beautiful area and I want to keep it that way. So when people just throw trash everywhere they're kind of disrespecting---it almost feels like they're disrespecting me. Breaks my heart a little bit," said Janosky.
A small amount of litter can have a serious impact.
"When they dump it here it ends up in the river," said Janosky. "It's actually gonna go down the Yakima, Columbia, and end up in the ocean."
There are over 60 parks he oversees that need attention. He's looking for volunteers to not only help pick up trash but work on trails too.
"It's not just picking up garbage. There are other volunteer aspects we can do," said Janosky.
Tri-Cities has a lot to offer, so doing our part to keep our 'home' clean is important.
"When I have volunteer groups, they come out here and they don't even realize some of these areas are here, they're like, 'Oh, this is beautiful!' And we want to keep it that way. No one wants to be in filth," said Janosky.
A few groups have been cleaning up, but there's always more work to be done.
"Last year we weren't able to do much because of volunteers but now we're trying to get volunteer groups out again," said Janosky.
People of all ages can volunteer. If you want in on the fun you can call the city of Richland Parks and Rec Department at 509-942-7529, visit their website, or go to their Facebook Page.