RICHLAND, Wash. - 

The Richland Parks and Recreation is hosting an Outdoor Movie Series through sponsorship with Windermere Group One. 

People can come watch movies for free starting at dusk. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. 

SHOWINGS

April 30 - Solo: A Star Wars Story at the Richland Community Center Outdoor Patio

June 17 - The Addams Family 2 at the Richland Community Center Outdoor Patio

June 24 - Encanto at the Richland Community Center Outdoor Patio

July 1 - Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Richland Community Center Outdoor Patio

July 8 - Space Jam: A New Legacy at the John Dam Plaza HAPO Stage

July 15 - Lilo & Stitch at the Columbia Point Marina Park

July 22 - Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Richland Community Center Outdoor Patio

August 5 - Boss Baby: Family Business at the Richland Community Center Outdoor Patio