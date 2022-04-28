RICHLAND, Wash. -
The Richland Parks and Recreation is hosting an Outdoor Movie Series through sponsorship with Windermere Group One.
People can come watch movies for free starting at dusk. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on.
SHOWINGS
April 30 - Solo: A Star Wars Story at the Richland Community Center Outdoor Patio
June 17 - The Addams Family 2 at the Richland Community Center Outdoor Patio
June 24 - Encanto at the Richland Community Center Outdoor Patio
July 1 - Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Richland Community Center Outdoor Patio
July 8 - Space Jam: A New Legacy at the John Dam Plaza HAPO Stage
July 15 - Lilo & Stitch at the Columbia Point Marina Park
July 22 - Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Richland Community Center Outdoor Patio
August 5 - Boss Baby: Family Business at the Richland Community Center Outdoor Patio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.