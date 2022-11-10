Richland pauses yard waste collection

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
This is because yard waste often contains moisture, so freezing temperatures bring frozen yard waste. If city collectors came, the containers would be turned over and nothing would fall out. However, residents can still bring the yard waste to the Horn Rapids Landfill for free, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The city wanted to thank residents for their patience and will update when collection can continue.
