RICHLAND, Wash.-Richland Police made multiple arrests on suspicion of different offenses around the city on September 7.
According to an RPD social media post the driver was stopped in the Cedar Ave area after an Officer observed several traffic violations. During the traffic stop the Officer reportedly saw narcotics related items in the car and the driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Pasco Police assisted in the investigation with narcotics K9 Britt and the car was impounded pending a search warrant for controlled substances according to the RPD.
Another incident involved reckless driving on Stevens Drive. An RPD Officer witnessed the driving, stopped the car and ultimately arrested the driver on an outstanding warrant and for suspicion of reckless driving.
A suspicious person on Williams Blvd was also arrested without incident according to the RPD after it was determined that the individual had an active arrest warrant.
