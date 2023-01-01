RICHLAND, Wash.-
UPDATE Jan 1 @ 5:06 p.m.
According to RPD the roadway is back open in both directions. The victim is said to be in stable condition.
The driver was booked into the Benton County Jail.
ORIGINAL Jan. 1 @ 4:40 p.m.
Richland Police officers are investigating a pedestrian vs car crash on the 1600 block of Columbia Park Trail.
The driver of the car has been arrested for a possible DUI.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The street will be closed while officers investigate the crash.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
