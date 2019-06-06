6-7-19 UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police are currently looking for two men for their involvement in Thursday night's Walmart arson on Duportail Street. One of the men has been identified as 26-year-old Christopher Crappa.

Crappa, who is pictured here in a black sweater and light colored jeans, has two active warrants for his arrest. The other man pictured here in the grey t-shirt shirt, darker jeans and baseball hat has not been identified.

Please contact RPD Det. Stohel at hstohel@ci.richland.wa.us or the non-emergency number 628-0333 if you have information regarding either man's whereabouts.

RICHLAND, WA - The Walmart in Richland closed for several hours after someone started two fires inside Thursday night.

Firefighters evacuated Walmart employees and customers on Duportail Street to a nearby Krispy.

Crews put out the fires fairly quickly. They say the fires were small but the store was closed for several to ventilate the smoke out of the building.

Police are looking for suspect. Details have not been released as this is an ongoing investigation.