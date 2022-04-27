Richland physician sentenced to four years in prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute opioid pain medications

SPOKANE, Wash. —
Dr. Janet Sue Arnold from Benton City was sentenced to four years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including opioid pain medications, for no real medical reason. She was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Edward Shea, who included three years of federal supervised release.
Senior Judge Shea said this “particular crime created the risk of so many others.”
Dr. Arnold ran the Desert Wind Family Practice in Richland. Court documents say she took part in a prescription drug conspiracy, naming co-conspirators as Danielle Corine Mata, David Barnes Nay, Lisa Marie Cooper and Jennifer Cheri Prichard.
It is reported that Mata and Prichard were originally patients of Arnold’s, considered addicts, before beginning to work at the practice. Mata became office manager around March 2016. Nay and Cooper reportedly gave Mata fake patient names to use on pre-signed prescriptions in order to get opioids.
Court documents from the U.S. Attorney General's Office Eastern District of Washington, the conspiracy operated primarily out of Dr. Arnold's clinic in Richland.
Dr. Arnold and the other people believed to be involved in the conspiracy that worked there would distribute highly addictive and controlled substances including fentanyl, oxycodone, methadone, hydromorphone, an amphetamine mixture named methylphenidate, carisoprodol and alprazolam.
Dr. Arnold would give office staff and patients hundreds of blank prescriptions to complete for opioids and other controlled substances.
Text messages reveled Dr. Arnold had asked Mata if she needed more "signed paper."
Dr. Arnold prescribed oxycodone pills to a DEA undercover agent without a legitimate medical reason and outside the usual course of medical practice.
The DEA agent asked Dr. Arnold for a treatment for a headache and secretly recorded the interaction.
Arnold is the third of five defendants to be sentenced in this case. David Barnes Nay, age 43, of Kennewick, Washington, and Lisa Marie Cooper, age 55, of Prosser, Washington, were sentenced to 78-month and 24-month terms of imprisonment, respectively. Danielle Corine Mata, age 44, of Richland, Washington, and Jennifer Cheri Prichard, age 46, of Prosser, Washington, are scheduled to be sentenced in May 2022.
Senior Judge Shea also imposed a period of 3-years’ federal supervised release for Arnold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.