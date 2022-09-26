Richland Players present "Nightfall with Edgar Allen Poe"

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Players will perform “Nightfall with Edgar Allen Poe,” a thriller featuring several of Poe’s well-known pieces of work, for several weekends right through ‘spooky season.’ Shows start October 28 and go through November 13, with 7:30 p.m. shows on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. shows on Sundays.
Nightfall will be directed by Christi Valle, a “seasoned” Richland Player. Travis Franks and Michael Aardal, also Richland Player veterans, star in the play as mirror images of the author. Mary Nelson plays Madeline Usher and Devin Simpson plays the Raven.
“Nightfall with Edgar Allen Poe is a carefully crafted tale meshing Poe’s best-known works into a mesmerizing glimpse into the mind of the master of the macabre,” said the press release from the Richland Players. “This show will elicit feelings of stress, dread, and above all, what Usher calls ‘the grim phantasm, FEAR.’”
Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.