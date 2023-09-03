RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Police Department posted on Facebook Sunday morning for people to stay away from Columbia Park Trail near Bateman Island due to a runaway suspect.

Officers were searching for a person who was suspected of domestic violence with the help of K-9 units.

Richland Police along with Benton County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police, West Richland Police and Richland Fire found them later Sunday morning.

They are being held in the Benton County Jail on charges for Domestic Violence Assault and Destruction of Property.