RICHLAND, Wash.- According to a Facebook post from the Richland Police Department, two drivers were arrested Saturday night for racing on a public roadway.
RPD officers found two trucks at the intersection of SR 240 and Duportail Street revving their engines before speeding away.
Both drivers were stopped and arrested for reckless driving. One of the drivers' licenses had previously been suspended in the 1st degree for being a habitual offender.
RPD reports that both drivers were put into the Benton County Jail and their trucks have been impounded.
