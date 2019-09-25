RICHLAND, WA - On Wednesday, September 25, the Richland Police Department arrested Matthew J. Lowe, 44, and Russell L. Meyer, 44, for numerous felony offenses related to a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The City of Richland says the investigation, which started in October of 2018, involved nearly 45 Terabytes of digital evidence that was reviewed by investigators over the last year. Meyer is currently a registered level 2 sex offender from a 2016 conviction for Extortion in the Second Degree with Sexual Motivation.

The Richland Police Department obtained arrest warrants after the investigation, which led to the arrests of Lowe and Meyer.

Matthew J. Lowe was booked on the following charges: Two counts of Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, two counts of Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Dealing in Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, and Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

Russell L. Meyer was booked on the following charges: Two counts of Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

Because the case involves victims of child sexual exploitation, City of Richland says there will be no further information released. It is possible there are additional victims in this case and the Richland Police Department asks anyone who may have information to please contact Det. Sergeant Drew Florence at (509) 942-7654 or dflorence@ci.richland.wa.us.