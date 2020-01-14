RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police arrested a man on several charges after learning he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.

On Monday, Jan. 13 at about 12:45 p.m., Richland Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Stevens Drive, where a third party believed a woman was being physically assaulted by her boyfriend.

Initially, there was no answer at the apartment when officers arrived. After some time, a distraught woman opened the door and ran out of the apartment for help from the responding officers.

Officers contacted Duval Cardwell, 54, in the apartment and later detained him based upon the initial report of a physical assault.

Investigation showed the woman had allegedly been feloniously assaulted and held against her will inside the apartment.

Police arrested and booked Cardwell into the Benton County Jail for Kidnapping in the First Degree, Assault in the 2nd Degree, and Felony Harassment. All of the charges carried a domestic violence designation.

A search warrant was authorized for the apartment and several firearms were seized as evidence. Richland Police say the investigation is ongoing.