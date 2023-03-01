RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland Police arrested a suspect in connection to several recent car prowls in north Richland on February 28.
Around 4 a.m. RPD officers responded to the Circle K on George Washington Way and Symons for a report of a person stealing food. Officers stopped the suspect, cited them for theft and released them.
Later in the day the victim of a recent car prowl posted a video on social media asking for help identifying the suspect. RPD Officers recognized the suspect in the video as the same person they cited at the Circle K.
According to the RPD Officers were able to link the suspect to several car prowls over a 24-hour span in north Richland.
On the evening of February 28 RPD Officers responded to the Richland Library for a trespassing report. Officers arrived and identified the trespassing suspect as the same person suspected in the car prowls.
The suspect was arrested for suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest. According to the RPD the suspect has seven prior convictions for vehicle prowling over the past 10 years.
