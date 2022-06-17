Richland police ask for community help finding missing woman

RICHLAND, Wash. -
The Richland Police Department is asking for the community's help locating a missing and endangered woman named Christiana Williams. She hasn't been seen for several weeks and family hasn't been able to contact her.
Williams has underlying medical issues and her family is concerned for her safety, according to RPD.
She is 5'4" and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey/tan knitted sweater, red coat and black and white shoes. She has pierced ears, no glasses and no tattoos.
Williams reportedly frequents parks in Richland and uses buses to travel.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact 509-628-0333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.