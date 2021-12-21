Richland police book suspect with nine warrants

The Richland Police Department located a male with nine outstanding warrants on Dec. 20. The male was wanted for domestic assault, violation of a domestic violence order and resisting arrest, as well as ongoing investigations regarding the unlawful possession of a firearm, counterfeit money and stolen property.
Officers tried to stop the suspect, who then fled on foot. When caught, he was very out of breath and was offered medical attention, which he declined. He was then booked on the warrant charges in Benton County Jail.
Investigations are still ongoing regarding some of the male’s activities.