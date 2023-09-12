RICHLAND, Wash.- The City of Richland Chief of Police Brigit Clary has announced her retirement effective January 1, 2024.
“I am humbled and grateful for the trust placed in me by the City, the community, and by our officers to lead the Richland Police Department (RPD),” said Chief Clary.
Chief Clary was appointed to her leadership position in January of 2022 as interim Chief. In April of 2022, she was officially appointed to the role.
Chief Clary was the first female Chief of Police in Richland's history.
During her time as Chief, Clary secured several grants to support new Officer wellness programs. She was also responsible for the successful rebrand of the RPD in March of 2023.
“I wish to commend Chief Clary for her leadership of our police department,” Richland City Manager, Jon Amundson, said. “Chief Clary leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, and exceptional dedication and commitment to our city’s residents and police department. I have initiated a national search for our next Chief of Police and will appoint Deputy Chief of Police David Neher to serve as interim chief after Clary’s retirement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.