RICHLAND - Richland Police Chief John Bruce resigned today through a letter to City Manager Jon Amundson. His last day will be this Friday, Jan. 28, according to a news release from the city of Richland. He has been in the position since June 2019.
No reason was cited for the resignation. He implemented several changes and accommodations over his time in Richland, including COVID-19 response efforts.
Amundson appointed Deputy Police Chief Brigit Clary as Interim Police Chief, who will take over as soon as Bruce is gone. A recruitment effort plan will be launched in the coming months.
"I am grateful for Chief Bruce's service to our organization and am especially appreciative of the role he has played in helping us respond to COVID-19," said Amundson. "I am confident in Deputy Chief, Clary's ability to guide the department through the next chapter. The Richland Police Department is committed to trying new approaches to law enforcement."
No further information was released.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.