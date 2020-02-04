RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Police Department's new Anonymous Tip Reporting now allows the community to share information with the department from their smartphone, tablet or computer and remain anonymous.

While the new service is not intended for reporting crimes that are currently taking place, the department hopes the anonymity will allow for information sharing that might not happen if someone feared they would be identified.

This is not a program to replace a phone call to dispatch but is another option to share information and remain anonymous. Anonymous Tips Reporting (ATP) can be done online and quickly at www.ci.richland.wa.us/ATR.