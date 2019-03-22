RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Police Department's new Community and Police project launches now!

C.A.P Groups are a direct communication between you and the staff at RPD. Think of it like “Neighborhood Watch Online”.

These groups are intended for crime prevention and community relations. By joining your designated group, you will be able to communicate with other Richland residents in your immediate area, as well as directly with RPD. You will receive notifications specific for your group and be introduced to the men and women of RPD that patrol your district.

These online groups are closed, so you will have to request to be in your specific group. To determine which district group you would join, refer to the maps in this article.

Step 1: Determine if you live in District 1, District 2 or District 3.

Step 2: Looking at the map of your district, you can determine which group you live in.

Step 3: Request to join the group by going to the page via the provided links.

DISTRICT 1: Group 1: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CAPD1G1/ Group 2: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CAPD1G2/ Group 3: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CAPD1G3/

DISTRICT 2: