Richland police deploy drone, tase man before arrest

RICHLAND, Wash.-- A man was tracked with drones and tased before being booked into Benton County Jail Friday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from the Richland Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence order violation on Jadwin Ave.
Police said that they had previous encounters with the suspect, so they deployed a drone since they believed the suspect would run.
RPD claimed that after they attempted to contact the suspect, he jumped out of a second-story apartment window and ran. Because police had previous encounters with him, they had already deployed a drone and began chasing him.
During the chase, police said the suspect threw a loaded gun over a fence before resisting arrest.
According to RPD, the suspect cannot possess firearms and has five convictions for domestic violence order violations and a previous conviction for unlawful firearm possession.
Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties is available as a resource for anyone going through a domestic violence situation: call 509-582-9841.
