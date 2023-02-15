Richland Police install cameras to automatically read license plates

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department has installed in-car cameras that automatically read license plates, its latest attempt to address growing reports of auto thefts. Through partnership with Axon Fleet Systems, RPD patrol cars were fitted for the cameras.
The plate readers are connected to a national database, according to RPD. If a car has been stolen, its license plate will be in the database. Then if that car is scanned by a patrol car’s camera, officers are immediately alerted that the car is stolen. Officers can then see a photo of the car that is reported stolen and verify if the cars are the same.
The cameras have been installed for nine days, according to RPD. In that time, the system has alerted officers toward eight stolen cars, six stolen license plates and two cars connected to violent offenders.
“By implementing this system, officers are better equipped to protect the community and themselves, while also recovering stolen vehicles and apprehending those responsible for the thefts,” said RPD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.