UPDATE 4/17/20 12:50 p.m.

PASCO, WA - Police have arrested to people connected to the Friday morning murder out of a Days Inn in Richland.

Pasco Police say they helped arrest a man and a woman near a taco truck near Wine Country Furniture.

Details on the arrest are limited as this is still an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police are investigating a death at the Days Inn that happened Friday morning.

Police responded to a suspicious circumstance call at about 10:15 a.m. Police said the caller saw someone running out of a hotel room as if they had done something wrong.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man inside a room. Officers have not released other details as they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death, however they did confirm there was a gunshot.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and have a description of a car that was seen leaving the area. Police do not know if the car is involved.

