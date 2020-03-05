RICHLAND,WA-A man transported to Kadlec after losing control and rolling his truck on Stevens Dr. and Battelle Blvd. Thursday afternoon.
Richland Police and Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies said the driver of the truck swerved, lost control of the truck in the median and rolled over several times. Police say the accident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday. Deputies continued to investigate the crash scene closing northbound lanes on Stevens Dr. for over an hour. The road was reopened late Thursday evening. Police said the cause of the crash was potential DUI; since numerous items of drugs and paraphernalia were strewn across all three lanes of the roadway.
