Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight

RICHLAND, Wash. —
Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight.
All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD.
RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving.
One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia Park Trail. When they were approaching the Leslie Rd. they began to drift off into the eastbound lanes and ended up in the embarkment.
Police officers would like to remind drivers to not drink and drive. Remember to use a designated driver or rideshare services like Lyft, Uber or a taxi.
