RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 300 block of Greentree Court just after 9:30 p.m. Police say the suspect and the victim were friends, but don't know why things turned violent.

The suspect has not been arrested at this time, but police say that person is not a threat to the community.

The man who was shot is recovering in a hospital.