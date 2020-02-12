RICHLAND, WA - Police are investigating after shots were fired during a fight between two groups of teenagers near Richland High School.
It happened in the 1300 block of Mansfield just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Luckily, no one was hit by the gunfire.
All the teens ran away after it happened, but most were found by police soon after.
Police are currently interviewing witnesses. If you have any information, you are urged to call 509-628-0333, email RPDinvestigations@ci.richland.wa.us or use www.ci.richland.wa.us/ATR.