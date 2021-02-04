RICHLAND, WA- Richland Police are investigating a death at a Richland after a welfare check Thursday afternoon.
Police said the Benton County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on the 1400 block of of Mahan Ave. to check on two individuals . When police and deputies got to the scene they found one person had died and could have been dead for a long period of time as another was in need of medical attention. Police say the resident that was still alive was in need of mental health treatment and was transported to a local hospital for assistance.
Police continue to investigate the cause of death for the other person and does not believe there is any danger to the public. More information will be released after the investigation.