  • Briana Chavez Reporter/Weather Anchor NonStop Local

KENNEIWCK, Wash. —

Kennewick Police are looking for a suspect after several witnesses reported a shooting Saturday night. 

According to KPD, witnesses herd gunshots near the 5900 block of W 25th Ave around 8:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Officers quickly provided help until the Kennewick Fire Department arrived. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

KPD says the suspect ran before officers arrive on scene.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.