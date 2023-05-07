KENNEIWCK, Wash. —
Kennewick Police are looking for a suspect after several witnesses reported a shooting Saturday night.
According to KPD, witnesses herd gunshots near the 5900 block of W 25th Ave around 8:50 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.
Officers quickly provided help until the Kennewick Fire Department arrived.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
KPD says the suspect ran before officers arrive on scene.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
