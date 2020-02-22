Richland Police looking for runaway boy

RICHLAND, WA- Richland Police need your help looking for a runaway 10 year old boy.

Isaac Palomarez was last seen around 1 pm Saturday in the 500 block of Snow Ave in Richland. Palomarez was last seen wearing a black hoodie with gray and black sweatpants and was riding an orange Mongoose bike. If you have any information regarding Palomarez's whereabouts you are asked to contact Richland Police.

