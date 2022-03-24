Richland Police looking for truck suspected in ATM theft attempt

RICHLAND, Wash. -
Before 1 a.m. on March 24, witnesses reported a truck attempting to steal an ATM from Hapo Community Credit Union on Gage.
Richland Police Department is hoping to identify the trucks owner. The truck was identified as a white Ford F-250 with an extended cab and a large ladder rack on the bed.
Witnesses claim the suspects tried to use the truck and a chain in order to dislodge the machine.
Neither the ATM nor its contents were successfully stolen. The ATM was significantly damaged, according to the RPD.
Anyone with information should contact RPD's non-emergency line at 509-628-0333 regarding case 22-07271.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.