RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Police Department is investigating what it says appears to be an ongoing feud between two groups of people, after two recent assault incidents involving a gun.
RPD says on Friday night, September 13th in the 2500 block of Duportail Street, a gun was fired at a building after an argument. Only minor injuries were reported.
On Sunday, September 15th at about 7:45 p.m. at the Columbia Playfields in the 1500 block of Mansfield Street, a man was struck by a vehicle and shot once. He was taken to Kadlec Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police arrested Robert W. Hore, 20, of Richland and booked him into the Benton County Jail on Assault 1st and Vehicular Assault charges.
The Richland School District was notified of the incident because of the proximity of the second event, but police say the incident does not appear to be related to the school.