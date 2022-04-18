Richland Police name first female chief in department history

RICHLAND, Wash. —
Interim Police Chief Brigit Clary was made Police Chief for the Richland Police Department by City Manager Jon Amundson, making Clary the first female police chief in the department’s history and eleventh overall.
Clary took over as Interim Police Chief after previous Chief Bruce resigned in January 2022. She has been an officer for over 20 years, joining RPD in 2017. She rose through ranks quickly, bringing prior leadership experience and becoming Deputy Police Chief in November 2021.
She has worked in several police departments across the state, including in Ellensburg, Seattle and Federal Way.
“I have been very pleased with Brigit’s leadership and guidance in the handling of recent high profile events in our community,” said Amundson. “Our entire region was shocked and saddened after the incident at Fred Meyer and continues to mourn the casualties of tragic vehicular accidents. Despite the gravity of the circumstances, Brigit remained steadfast and led with the utmost professionalism and compassion. She has the respect of staff, the Police Guild, and the community, and I’m excited to have her continue in this role long-term.”
Clary got her Bachelor of Arts in Law and Justice and Sociology from Central Washington University. She also has training from the FBI-LEEDA trilogy. The role is effective April 18, 2022.
“I am proud to accept the role as Police Chief for Richland and I want to thank Jon for the trust placed in me,” said Clary. “I look forward to meeting more residents in Richland and identifying additional opportunities for RPD staff to engage with our citizens. I love what I do and despite the challenges in our industry, I hope to encourage other to join our mission of partnering with and protecting our community.”
