Richland police need information on weapons complaint suspect

RICHLAND, Wash. — Police in Richland are trying to identify the suspect from a weapons complaint around Meadow Springs Golf Course around 8:50 a.m. on July 1. A 9-1-1 call came in saying someone in a blue sedan had displayed a handgun and may have even fired a shot. The caller tried to leave, but was followed by the sedan.
According to the Richland Police Department, the suspect left when officers arrived to meet with the victim. Witnesses said the male driver had been yelling something about the victim driving his boss’s truck. RPD calls the incident an “apparent case of mistaken vehicles.”
RPD wants to identify the driver, reported to be a Hispanic male with short, shaggy black hair. He was described to be wearing brown pants and a neon yellow shirt, around 5’10”.
A picture has been provided of the blue sedan he was driving.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD at 509-628-0333 regarding case 22-028197.
