Richland Police remind people to drive safe during wetter months
Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

RICHLAND, Wash. —

Richland Police are reminding drivers to stay safe during the when driving in colder temperatures. 

RPD shared on Facebook a photo of a red truck off the roadway in Richland saying wet roads can be slick, even when there's no ice. 

Officers say the car when through the roundabout on Queensgate a little too fast and ended up sliding off the road. 

With more rain in the days to come, it's important to remain safe on the roads. 