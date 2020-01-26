RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police investigated what they initially thought were shots fired near the Richland Mobile Home Park tonight.

Officers are currently looking for Bryan Ceballos for domestic violence assault.

At 10:30 pm, multiple RPD units responded to the scene, along with a K9 who tracked the area.

Police later reported via Facebook the incident happened on Nuclear Lane. They say a domestic violence assault happened between a man and woman no longer in a relationship in the middle of the street.

RPD says a car window was broken by the suspect, who was also armed with a handgun that injured the victim’s head.

Officers say a gunshot has not been substantiated.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact Richland police.