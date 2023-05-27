rpd

RICHLAND, Wash. -- 

UPDATE 11:22 p.m.:

According to our NonStop Local KNDU photographer on scene, SWAT and a bomb squad are part of the response team at the Columbia Park Apartment on Jadwin Avenue

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

The Richland Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident in the 1700 block of Jadwin Avenue. 

RPD is asking the public to avoid the area and any speculation. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it. 