RICHLAND, Wash. --
UPDATE 11:22 p.m.:
According to our NonStop Local KNDU photographer on scene, SWAT and a bomb squad are part of the response team at the Columbia Park Apartment on Jadwin Avenue
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
The Richland Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident in the 1700 block of Jadwin Avenue.
RPD is asking the public to avoid the area and any speculation.
