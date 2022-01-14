Richland Police will all wear body cameras by end of next week

Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. There could be areas where visibility is only a few hundred feet. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Kittitas Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&