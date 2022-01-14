Richland Police will all wear body cameras by end of next week

RICHLAND - Just in time for RCW 10.122.030 Uniform Electronic Recordation of Custodial Interrogations Act going into effect at the start of the year, the Richland Police Department’s new program will have a body worn camera on every single officer.
The act requires officers to record juvenile custodial interrogations and felony-related custodial interrogations.
“It is important to note that while Body Worn Cameras (BWC) are the easiest way to comply with the new law, the law does not mandate Law Enforcement agencies to operate using Body Worn Cameras,” said the press release.
Richland PD had begun raising funds for complete video recording systems before the act was implemented. This complete video recording system features body worn cameras and in-car video, which would both be paired to officer’s taser and pistol holsters. Richland PD received the funding through support from the City of Richland and the City Council.
Training began in late 2021 for the usage of body worn cameras. It is estimated that the program will take effect by the end of next week. The in-car video systems will take effect in the weeks following.
“The Richland Police Department is committed to earning the public’s trust every day, with every interaction, and at every call for service…” said the press release. “The implementation of our BWC/ICV program is yet another piece to add to that trust and will assist us in our goal of making our community safer.”