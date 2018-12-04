RICHLAND, WA (AP) - The group trying to overturn a local ban on marijuana businesses in Richland may take legal action after their voter petition was rejected.
The city clerk found there were enough valid signatures for a petition challenging Richland's pot moratorium.
The effort led by Legalize Richland is tied to the Benton County Libertarian Party.
The petition means the city has 30 days to act before going to voters on the Feb. 12 ballot.
Richland is among a handful of cities that voted against the Washington state ballot initiative legalizing recreational marijuana in 2012, and subsequently enacted a local ban.
The Richland city attorney says this petition process falls outside of the laws governing state initiatives, protecting the power of city leaders in such decisions.
