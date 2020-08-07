Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 7, 2020 @ 8:43 pm
BREAKING: Crews are responding to an equipment issue in the vicinity of Duportail St. & Wellsian Way. The traffic lights are out at this intersection, so please drive safely in this area.
