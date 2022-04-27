RICHLAND, Wash. -
Friends of Richland Public Library will hold their Spring book sale on April 28 through April 30 in the Gallery Room of the library.
Friends of Richland Public Library is a non-profit organization that also accepts used books and new members or volunteers.
The money from the book sale will go back to the library to fund programs like summer reading, story times, lectures, musical performances and STEAM programs.
The book sale has new and old books, magazines, DVDs, audio books, games and more.
The first night on Thursday is Friends of the Library Member Preview Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The book sale is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 29.
The last day is fill a bag day for just $5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.
Mid-Columbia Libraries is now hosting its spring book sale through May 1.
The book sale will be at Mid-Columbia Libraries' Kennewick branch at 1620 S. Union St.
Mid-Columbia Libraries encourages you to bring your own box or bag for your purchased books.
