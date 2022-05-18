RICHLAND, Wash. —
The Richland Public Library has officially adopted a new fine-free approach, removing all late fees. Starting May 18, returning library materials past their due date does not cause any account fees. All existing fines are being cleared from accounts.
Those who have items overdue or have had their account blocked can return their materials and “reconnect with the library in a new chapter of library service.”
The change was approved by the Richland City Council on May 17. The Richland Public Library board of trustees adopted an updated policy on May 10, which asks people to return their materials in a timely manner, but does not outline any financial penalty for late materials.
“This approach to ‘fine free’ libraries has been successful in other cities across the country,” said library manager Christopher Nulph. “The Richland Public Library does not rely on revenue generated from overdue fines. In addition, overdue fines can create barriers to using the library for cardholders, especially children and families. We want to avoid reducing access to learning opportunities during periods of critical growth and development. This is great news for our citizens!”
