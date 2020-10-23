Richland Public Library to Open Monday October 26

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Public Library will reopen to the public on Monday, October 26, and will also continue to provide curbside service.
The facility will open Monday through Friday, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., while curbside service will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
To access the facility patrons must be masked, maintain social distancing, and limit their time to 30 minutes. No food or drinks will be allowed and no use of computers or printers. Water fountains are also closed.
There will be sanitation stations throughout the library.
If you are unable to wear a mask, please utilize the online resources and the curbside service.
Until further notice, there will also be no accessibility to the STEAMspace, no in-person programs or meeting room use, and no cash transactions will be allowed.
For more information, please visit https://www.myrichlandlibrary.org or call 509-942-7494.