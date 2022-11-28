Richland ready for public comment in proposed Little Badger Mountain Trail

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland wants public opinion regarding its proposal to connect a trail from Little Badger Mountain to Badger Mountain, according to a press release from the city. The draft proposal is ready for public review, so the city is hosting multiple options for the community to meet with city staff.
The trail system would be 5.5 miles-long if approved. It was developed by city staff, along with a team of consultants at Michael Terrell Landscape Architecture, LLC, according to the release.
There will be two opportunities to speak with staff in-person. First, on January 12, in the City Hall lobby from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The second is at the Richland Community Center on January 21 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
A Zoom meeting option will be offered January 19 from noon to 1 p.m. The link will be posted on the Richland Parks and Recreation website as it approaches. An online survey is available as well through the month of January.
