RICHLAND, Wash. —
The City of Richland received two awards for the finished Duportail Bridge, named Transportation Project of the Year and Best in State Project for Complexity, Silver.
Best in State came from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Washington State Chapter. It holds an award program each year to recognize engineering achievements of high skill and ingenuity.
Project of the Year came from the Washington State Chapter of the American Public Works Association, who considered Duportail Bridge in the category for projects that cost between $25 and $75 million.
“We were honored to be recognized for this complex project,” said Public Works Director Pete Rogalsky. “There were many individuals, companies, and organizations that contributed to the success of the project and we see the benefits of this bridge each and every day.”
