Richland Red Cross volunteer waits for Hurricane Ian evacuees

PERRY, Fla. — A Richland resident is waiting for Hurricane Ian evacuees to arrive at a Red Cross shelter in Florida, according to a Facebook post by the American Red Cross Northwest Region. Aaron Holloway is a Red Cross veteran volunteer who has traveled to help before.
Holloway was drafted during the Vietnam War and was seriously injured in service. He was even believed to be killed in action for some time, according to the Red Cross Northwest. He reportedly woke up in a hospital to a Red Cross nurse. She even ended up transcribing a letter home for him when he couldn’t write, letting his family know he was alive.
After retiring, Holloway became a Red Cross volunteer. He is reported to have a strength in sheltering, because he can relate. Additionally, he works well with veterans who need help.
“He has been in and seen some bad things and knows that for many of his clients, this is their version…” said the Facebook post. “Aaron gives his time and remembers his buddies from the war, the ones who didn’t make it back. He did. This is how he chooses to honor their service.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.