RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Regatta kicks off June 24 at the Howard Amon Park, continuing through the weekend and into next. Hundreds of spectators are expected at the event, on top of the many racers.
The North Howard Amon boat launch will be closed to the public starting 7 a.m. June 23, through Sunday evening. Recreational boaters can launch at the Leslie Groves or Columbia Point Marina.
The small stretch of Lee Boulevard from Amon Park Drive to the riverfront will be closed at the same time.
The Columbia River will be closed to traffic in both directions starting 7 a.m., reopening each evening around 6 p.m., between the Howard Amon Boat Launch and north of the Columbia Point Marina.
Amon Park Drive will be closed to traffic from Newton Street to the Fingernail, but will still be open to pedestrians and bicyclists.
The event is free for everyone to attend. Food and drink vendors will be there. Parking is available off Lee Boulevard by the Fingernail and at the Richland Community Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.