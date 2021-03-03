Richland residents complain of breathing problems after police dispose of expired chemicals

RICHLAND, WA - Many citizens in the Richland area were experiencing breathing problems from vapors in the air caused by the Richland Police Bomb Squad.
On Tuesday afternoon, March 2, the Richland Police Bomb Squad was assisting with the disposal of expired and unused crowd control chemical irritants (CS/CN gas) through a standard detonation process when an unexpected wind shift occurred causing fumes to go outside of the range. RPD disposal efforts were immediately discontinued.
The effects, while irritating, are not long-lasting in nature and are generally relieved by breathing fresh air. RPD said this disposal process has been used in the past without any known issues and there are no health threats to the public at this time.